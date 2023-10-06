A commemorative walk to mark the 55th anniversary of the October 5th civil rights march back in 1968 has taken place in Derry.

The walk from the Waterside Train Station on Duke Street on Thursday was this year held in memory of the late activist Dermie McClenaghan, who passed away at the age of 81 in December 2022.

Mr McClenaghan was one of the main organisers of the Derry Housing Action Committee and Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march in Derry on October 5, 1968, that was infamously attacked by the RUC at Duke Street, and was a major catalyst in the development of the civil rights movement.

Dermie McClenaghan was a founding member of the Derry Citizens Action Committee, an important vehicle of the civil rights campaign, which was formed in the aftermath of October 5, and a life-long activist in the city and further afield.

1 . Eamonn McCann speaking to the crowd at NW Transport Hub.jpeg Eamonn McCann speaking to the crowd at NW Transport Hub. Photo: Conor McClean Photo Sales

2 . Crowds attend memorial at Free Derry Corner.jpeg Crowds attend memorial at Free Derry Corner. Photo: Conor McClean Photo Sales

4 . Eamonn McCann speaking to the crowd at NW Transport Hub (3).jpeg Eamonn McCann speaking to the crowd at NW Transport Hub. Photo: Conor McClean Photo Sales