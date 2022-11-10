News you can trust since 1772
21 Pictures of the Derry Mayor's Tea Dance

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy once again welcomed people to the Guildhall as she hosted another popular Derry City and Strabane District Council Tea Dance.

By Martin McKeown
4 minutes ago

Pictures by Martin McKeown.

1. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy once again welcomed people to the Guildhall as she hosted another popular Derry City and Strabane District Council Tea Dance. Included are, Phyllis Carlin, Myra Ballantine, Josie Dennison, Ruby Finley and Jane Mullin. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.11.22:Mayor's Tea Dance

Photo: Martin McKeown

2. The Mayors Tea Dance in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.11.22:Mayor's Tea Dance

Photo: Martin McKeown

3. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy once again welcomed people to the Guildhall as she hosted another popular Derry City and Strabane District Council Tea Dance. Included are, Anna Cassidy, Jean Henderson, Ruby McNaught and Margaret Duncan Picture Martin McKeown. 09.11.22:Mayor's Tea Dance

Photo: Martin McKeown

4. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy once again welcomed people to the Guildhall as she hosted another popular Derry City and Strabane District Council Tea Dance. Included are, Jenny Maguire and Robert Creswell. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.11.22:Mayor's Tea Dance

Photo: Martin McKeown

