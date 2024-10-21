SEEING TREBLE!. . . .Credit Union's Clare McLaughlin with her triplet sons Gray, Cian and Ryan during Saturday's International Creidt Union Day celebrations in Abbey Street. : .SEEING TREBLE!. . . .Credit Union's Clare McLaughlin with her triplet sons Gray, Cian and Ryan during Saturday's International Creidt Union Day celebrations in Abbey Street. : .
SEEING TREBLE!. . . .Credit Union's Clare McLaughlin with her triplet sons Gray, Cian and Ryan during Saturday's International Creidt Union Day celebrations in Abbey Street. : .

22 brilliant photographs of Derry Credit Union celebrating International Credit Union Day

By Jim McCafferty
Published 21st Oct 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 13:24 BST
There were celebrations at one of Derry’s most famous institutions as staff and members of the Credit Union celebrated International Credit Union Day.

Here’s a picture of parade of people enjoying the local celebrations.

CU volunteeer Deirdre Ashford serving up some delights to Credit Union member Grace Cooke (9) on Saturday. : .

1. CU volunteeer Deirdre Ashford serving up some delights to Credit Union member Grace Cooke (9) on Saturday. : Derry Credit Union celebrate International Credit Union Day

CU volunteeer Deirdre Ashford serving up some delights to Credit Union member Grace Cooke (9) on Saturday. : . Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
IT PAYS TO SAVE!. . . .Mum Marianne Wray and family at the Derry Credit Union celebrations on Saturday. : .

2. IT PAYS TO SAVE!. . . .Mum Marianne Wray and family at the Derry Credit Union celebrations on Saturday. : Derry Credit Union celebrate International Credit Union Day

IT PAYS TO SAVE!. . . .Mum Marianne Wray and family at the Derry Credit Union celebrations on Saturday. : . Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Mum and CU staff member Sharon Doherty with daughters Sarah and Abbie during Saturday's International Credit Union Day at Derry Credit Union. : .

3. Mum and CU staff member Sharon Doherty with daughters Sarah and Abbie during Saturday's International Credit Union Day at Derry Credit Union. : Derry Credit Union celebrate International Credit Union Day

Mum and CU staff member Sharon Doherty with daughters Sarah and Abbie during Saturday's International Credit Union Day at Derry Credit Union. : . Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Credit Union member Belle Wallace pictured with CU's Sharon Doherty on Saturday. : .

4. Credit Union member Belle Wallace pictured with CU's Sharon Doherty on Saturday. : Derry Credit Union celebrate International Credit Union Day

Credit Union member Belle Wallace pictured with CU's Sharon Doherty on Saturday. : . Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice