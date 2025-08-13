22 brilliant photographs of Tumble Circus bringing The Greatest Show to Riverview Park as part of Derry Féile 2025

Young people were enthralled by the death-defying aerial hula hoops, trapeze and slapstick fun and games.
The Belfast-based Tumble Circus bills itself as 'the Irish Cirque de Soleil - if Cirque de Soleil was hit by a bus!'
The event was part of Féile’s biggest ever programme with activities across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, Fountain and city centre..
Enjoying the arts and crafts at the Feile's Greatest Show in Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening.
Ringside seat for 'The Greatest Show' for this young man on Tuesday night.
The Tumble Circus performing at Abercorn Park on Tuesday evening as part of Feile 25.
