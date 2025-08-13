22 brilliant photographs of Tumble Circus bringing The Greatest Show to Riverview Park as part of Derry Féile 2025

By Jim McCafferty
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
There were loads of smiling faces as Tumble Circus brought The Greatest Show to Riverview Park on the Abercorn Road as part of Féile 2025 on Tuesday evening.

Young people were enthralled by the death-defying aerial hula hoops, trapeze and slapstick fun and games.

The Belfast-based Tumble Circus bills itself as 'the Irish Cirque de Soleil - if Cirque de Soleil was hit by a bus!'

The event was part of Féile’s biggest ever programme with activities across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, Fountain and city centre..

Related topics:DerryBelfastBrandywell
