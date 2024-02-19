News you can trust since 1772

22 business ovens stolen in Derry burglary: Police seek information on white transit van

Police in Derry are investigating a high value burglary which occurred in an industrial estate in the city.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:03 GMT
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a report that at sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday last, February 15 and 1.30am on Friday February 16, a business premises in Springtown Industrial estate was broken into.

During the break-in a total of 22 commercial ovens, with an approximate value of £100,000, were stolen from the premises.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A large white transit van was observed within the area at the time of the theft.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with Dash camera footage who have travelled along the Northland Road and Springtown Road areas to review their footage.

"Should you have any information about this theft Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference CW344 of 16/02/24 or alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers.”