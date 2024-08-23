22 photographs of Longfield Care Home staff and residents celebrating Derry care home’s 25th anniversary

She had afternoon tea, chatted to those in attendance, presented awards and sat with residents as they were entertained by the fabulous Monica McGuigan.

She also met some of the home’s oldest residents, including 101 years-old Lily Canning; 100 years-old Edith Gallagher and Fr. Michael Keaveney, who this year will celebrate his 99th year.

The home’s manager, Louise Carroll thanked the mayor for taking time out to attend the event and for going around to meet all the home’s residents. She also paid tribute to her wonderful staff for their dedication and continued support.

The Mayor was also given a tour of the building as well as promising to return before her year of office is over.

