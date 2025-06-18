Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. ST. PAUL'S FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Paul's Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included at back are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
ST. PAUL'S FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Paul's Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included at back are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. MODEL FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Colum Clerkin at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are Ms. Julie O'Loughlin, Principal, Mrs. Joanne O'Connor, and on right, Mrs. McCool,Mrs Penny Cromie, Mrs Ruth Johnston and Mrs Susan Devenny. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
MODEL FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Colum Clerkin at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are Ms. Julie O'Loughlin, Principal, Mrs. Joanne O'Connor, and on right, Mrs. McCool,Mrs Penny Cromie, Mrs Ruth Johnston and Mrs Susan Devenny. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography