23 class pictures of My First Holy Communion in Derry 2025

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:02 BST
Pictured are children who have made their First Holy Communion in Derry in 2025.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

ST. PAUL'S FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Paul's Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included at back are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. ST. PAUL'S FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Paul's Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included at back are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. PAUL'S FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Paul's Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included at back are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. THERESE' FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Children from St. Therese Primary School, Slievemore who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Roni Zacharias, CC,at St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh on Friday afternoon. Included are teachers and classroom assistants.. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
MODEL FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Colum Clerkin at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are Ms. Julie O'Loughlin, Principal, Mrs. Joanne O'Connor, and on right, Mrs. McCool,Mrs Penny Cromie, Mrs Ruth Johnston and Mrs Susan Devenny. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. MODEL FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Colum Clerkin at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are Ms. Julie O'Loughlin, Principal, Mrs. Joanne O'Connor, and on right, Mrs. McCool,Mrs Penny Cromie, Mrs Ruth Johnston and Mrs Susan Devenny. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

MODEL FIRST COMMUNION . . . . .Pupils from Model Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Colum Clerkin at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday afternoon last. Included in photo are Ms. Julie O'Loughlin, Principal, Mrs. Joanne O'Connor, and on right, Mrs. McCool,Mrs Penny Cromie, Mrs Ruth Johnston and Mrs Susan Devenny. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice