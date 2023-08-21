23 photographs of Little Acorns events with Kerri Ní Dochartaigh, Andrea Carter and Neil Hegarty during Féile 2023

Little Acorns Bookstore was hub for Féile 2023’s literary programme which feature acclaimed writers Kerri Ní Dochartaigh and Andrea Carter in conversation with author and journalist Neil Hegarty.
There was a large turnout in the Great James Street for Ms. Carter’s and Ms. Ní Dochartaigh’s talk with Mr. Hegarty.
Neil Hegarty and Kerri Ní Dochartaigh meet readers at Little Acorns. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Sandra Heiner and Neil Hegarty pictured at back, and at front, Niamh Meehan, Bronagh Carr and Alexander McMaster. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Andrew Carter and Neil Hegarty at Little Acorns. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Jack Marshall, Kerri Ní Dochartaigh, Neil Hegarty and Alexander McMaster pictured at the Féile 23 event. Photo: Jim McCafferty