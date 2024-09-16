23 pictures from the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation Chieftain's Walk in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:30 GMT
Hundreds of people turned out in Derry on Sunday for the annual Martin McGuinness Memorial Chieftain’s Walk.

The walk was organised by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, which was set up to celebrate the Derry politician’s life, work and achievements as a leader, a political activist and an international statesperson, and to promote his aims, objectives and progressive ideals.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The Chieftain's Walk at Pennyburn Bridge. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The Chieftain's Walk at Pennyburn Bridge. Photo: George Sweeney

The Chieftain's Walk at Pennyburn Bridge. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

The Chieftain’s Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

2. The Chieftain’s Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

The Chieftain’s Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

There was a large turnout for Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

3. There was a large turnout for Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

There was a large turnout for Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Participants who took part in Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Participants who took part in Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants who took part in Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

