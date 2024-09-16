23 pictures from the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation Chieftain's Walk in Derry

The walk was organised by the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation, which was set up to celebrate the Derry politician’s life, work and achievements as a leader, a political activist and an international statesperson, and to promote his aims, objectives and progressive ideals.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The Chieftain's Walk at Pennyburn Bridge. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The Chieftain’s Walk moves off along Bay Road towards Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney
3. There was a large turnout for Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Participants who took part in Sunday’s Chieftain’s Walk from Bay Road to Foyle Road. Photo: George Sweeney
