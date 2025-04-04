24 brilliant photographs from Féile’s ‘Lunch with a Laugh’ at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel with Paddy 'The Dagger' McDonnell

People from across the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain areas packed out the hotel for an amazing two course lunch, followed by a hilarious comedy set from one of the rising stars on the island’s comedy scene.
Paddy, well-known for selling out venues across Britain and Ireland, recently completed a tour of Scotland and England—and he didn’t disappoint.
The event was part of Féile’s Connect:Interact:Create programme, supported by the Executive Office’s Central Good Relations Fund.
1. PADDY MCDONNELL 13.jpg
Féile’s ‘Lunch with a Laugh’ at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel was a huge success with Belfast comic Paddy ‘The Dagger’ McDonnell, leaving everyone in stitches. Photo: Supplied
2. PADDY MCDONNELL 22.jpg
Féile’s ‘Lunch with a Laugh’ at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel was a huge success with Belfast comic Paddy ‘The Dagger’ McDonnell, leaving everyone in stitches. Photo: Supplied
3. PADDY MCDONNELL 16.jpg
Féile’s ‘Lunch with a Laugh’ at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel was a huge success with Belfast comic Paddy ‘The Dagger’ McDonnell, leaving everyone in stitches. Photo: Supplied
4. Full Time Poster 2024 (1080 x 1350 px) - 2
Féile’s ‘Lunch with a Laugh’ at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel was a huge success with Belfast comic Paddy ‘The Dagger’ McDonnell, leaving everyone in stitches. Photo: Derry City : Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.