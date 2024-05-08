24 brilliant photographs of punters enjoying a bite or a pint in Derry pubs and the Lifford races back in May 2004

This week’s selection features WG’s in Society Street, which is still going strong, and Beckett’s, a popular haunt back in the day, which was located where the Blackbird trades today.
In addition there are some great photographs of punters enjoying a night at the Lifford dog track.
1. PubEye WG's Bar - out and about in May 2004 (7).JPG
Punters enjoying a night out at WG's bar in May 2004. Photo: Archive
2. PubEye WG's Bar - out and about in May 2004 (6).JPG
Punters enjoying a night out at WG's bar in May 2004. Photo: Archive
3. PubEye WG's Bar - out and about in May 2004 (3).JPG
Punters enjoying a night out at WG's bar in May 2004. Photo: Archive
4. PubEye WG's Bar - out and about in May 2004 (1).JPG
Punters enjoying a night out at WG's bar in May 2004. Photo: Archive