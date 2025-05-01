24 photographs from Year 12 Leavers Mass at St Joseph’s Boys’ School in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 1st May 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:56 BST
The Assembly Hall was packed at St. Joseph's Boys School as pupils gathered for a Year 12 Leavers Mass on Wednesday prior to departing on study leave before their GCSE exams.

The Mass was celebrated by Fr. Shaun Doherty from St. Eugene's Cathedral while the school Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane spoke at the service wishing all the students success in their upcoming examinations.

She said she hoped to see them all back to continue their A Level education in September.

Celebrant Fr. Shaun Doherty accepts candles from Year 12 students during Wednesday's Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with some senior staff and students at Wednesday's Annual Year 12 Leavers Mass. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

Communion being served at Wednesday's Year 12 Leavers Mass at St. Joseph's Boys School. : .

Mrs. Faustina Curran reading the Psalm at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday. : .

