24 year old man sets up social group for Derry men who want to go out but avoid the bars

The Walled City Social aims to break the stigma for young men who want to spend time with friends without alcohol.

Created by 24-year-old Conor McDermott, The Walled City Social is a new initiative that has been introduced for men aged between 20 and 30.

The goal is to bring men together in a way that boosts their mental and physical health and allows them to have fun without the pressure of drinking, whether it’s for sports, outdoor activities, or just hanging out and having a chat.

Conor said the idea for the group came from his own experiences.

Conor McDermott, creator of The Walled City Social.

“Derry is such a small place, with not a lot going on, it means the only thing to do is go to a bar. It can be isolating for people who don't drink. I want to put this idea out of why can't we push something different and bring something new?”

Conor continued: “It's important to me, I'm not a big drinker myself, I thought maybe there's people out there like me that don't want to drink as much. There's always this question of, ‘ why are you not drinking?’ it's like an investigation. I want to get away from that, and just respect people's decisions.”

Conor shared some future ideas he had for the group: “The kind of activities I want to do are a walks, or climbing Errigal, a pool competition, things that people can do that don't involve that drinking atmosphere.”

The 24-year-old said he understood that meeting new people can be difficult. “It can be daunting, the nice thing about Derry is everyone has a mutual friend, it’s an open atmosphere, everybody is welcome, there is no judgement. It’s about cutting the stigma of feeling like you need a drink to talk to someone.”

Lastly, Conor said: “In general it is for men to get out and meet like-minded people who want to have a bit of craic and share their stories to feel a bit better if they are struggling or going through a hard time.”

Walled City Social’s first event is on Saturday, January 4. Starting off with a coffee and chat at Java coffee shop from 12:30-13:30.

You can find more from The Walled City Social here: https://www.instagram.com/the_walled_city_social/