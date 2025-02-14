25 beautiful photos as stately County Derry home in tranquil surroundings up for sale

The listing for Gresteel House with Montgomery & McCleery Estate Agents also offers an optional purchase of the surrounding 66 acres of agricultural land.

The listing for the property in the village of Greysteel states: “Located between the Derry/Limavady Road and Lough Foyle, this Victorian, two-story house sits in a charming cluster of dwellings amid well-kept farmland.

"The south-facing main facade is adorned with a Virginia Creeper, and the garden features a mature Monkey Puzzle and Chestnut tree and a handsome Common Walnut.

"The house showcases classic architectural details, including a central fanlighted doorway, round-headed sash windows, and decorative cornices. The exterior is rendered and the roof is natural slate. The property is well-maintained, with original ironmongery and sash fittings.

“This stunning and rare listing is sure to be of interest to those with an interest in period properties. There are several outbuildings overlooking the courtyard to the rear.”

Built in 1890, this listed home with outbuildings has 5/6 bedrooms and has oil fired central heating, three reception rooms, kitchen, dining, breakfast room, pantry, an enclosed back yard, enclosed mature front garden with a variety of established trees, stunning original features and stained glass window into the first floor lobby, also including superfast internet with 76mbps download speed.

For more information and to arrange a viewing telephone Montgomery & McCleery on 028 71342333 or visit: https://www.montgomerymccleery.com/gresteel-house-11-foyle-avenue-greysteel-derrylondonderry/962737

1 . Gresteel House : Gresteel House The charming and tranquil County Derry home at 11 Foyle Avenue, Greysteel. Photo: Montgomery & McCleery Estate Agents Photo Sales

