25 great photos as women honoured at Roisin Barton Awards at Maldron Hotel in Derry

A spokesperson issued a “heartfelt thanks to our honourees” Candace Partridge, Daisy Mules, Jean Rodgers, Karinne Doherty, Kathleen McCallion, Kathleen Simpson, Monica McGuigan, Shauna Gill and Megan Nicell (family of Sister Clare Crockett), and the late Sadie Callan and Anne Doherty. who were represented by their families.
“These women have worked tirelessly to better the lives of those in the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain areas over many years,” the spokesperson added.
This event was part of Féile's ‘Connect:Interact:Create’ Programme, funded by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund.
Photos by Kevin Morrison.