25 great photos as women honoured at Roisin Barton Awards at Maldron Hotel in Derry

A spokesperson issued a “heartfelt thanks to our honourees” Candace Partridge, Daisy Mules, Jean Rodgers, Karinne Doherty, Kathleen McCallion, Kathleen Simpson, Monica McGuigan, Shauna Gill and Megan Nicell (family of Sister Clare Crockett), and the late Sadie Callan and Anne Doherty. who were represented by their families.

“These women have worked tirelessly to better the lives of those in the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain areas over many years,” the spokesperson added.

This event was part of Féile's ‘Connect:Interact:Create’ Programme, funded by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund.

Photos by Kevin Morrison.

The honourees and representatives of those who received the Roisin Barton Inspirational Award. Photo: KEVIN MORRISON

Aine McFadden receiving her presentation on behalf of her mother Anne Doherty, from Aine Doherty, daughter of Roisin Barton. Photo: KEVIN MORRISON

Monica McGuigan receiving her presentation from Aine Doherty, daughter of Roisin Barton. Photo: KEVIN MORRISON

Kathleen McCallion receiving her presentation from Aine Doherty, daughter of Roisin Barton. Photo: KEVIN MORRISON