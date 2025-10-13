Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Primary 2 prizewinners at the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Charity Event in aid of the Foyle Hospice, held at the Millennium Forum on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Primary 2 prizewinners at the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Charity Event in aid of the Foyle Hospice, held at the Millennium Forum on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. P5 girls celebrate success at Saturday's Feis. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
P5 girls celebrate success at Saturday's Feis. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Another brother and sister celebrating success at Saturday's Charity Feis.
Another brother and sister celebrating success at Saturday's Charity Feis. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. Adjudicators Alisha Gilmore and Blathnaid Biddle pictured Year 8 main competition winners on Saturday.
Adjudicators Alisha Gilmore and Blathnaid Biddle pictured Year 8 main competition winners on Saturday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography