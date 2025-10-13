25 great pictures from Foyle School of Speech and Drama's Annual Charity Feis in Derry

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 11:15 BST
The Foyle School of Speech and Drama held their annual charity feis at the Millennium Forum on Saturday to raise funds for the Foyle Hospice.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Primary 2 prizewinners at the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Annual Charity Event in aid of the Foyle Hospice, held at the Millennium Forum on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

P5 girls celebrate success at Saturday's Feis. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Another brother and sister celebrating success at Saturday's Charity Feis.

Adjudicators Alisha Gilmore and Blathnaid Biddle pictured Year 8 main competition winners on Saturday.

