The colourful Derry Christmas procession passes through the city centre on Sunday evening last.

25 stunning photos of dazzling Derry's Christmas Lights Switch On

Thousands turned out in Derry city centre on Sunday night to witness the magical Christmas Lights Switch On procession.

By George Sweeney
3 minutes ago

Photos by George Sweeney.

The colourful Derry Christmas procession passes through the city centre on Sunday evening last.

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with the Moon dancers, from Studio 2, at the Derry Christmas procession on Sunday evening last.

Santa greeting children at the Derry Christmas procession on Sunday evening last.

The Crossan family pictured at the Derry Christmas procession on Sunday evening last.

