25 years since the last loaves of Mother’s Pride were baked at Derry’s ‘Milanda Bakery’

Twenty-five years ago this winter the last loaves of Mother’s Pride were baked at the bottom of the Glen Road after it was announced the old ‘Milanda’ bakery was to close after 30 years of production.

Plain and pan bread had been raised at the Derry bakery ever since the former Prime Minister Terence O’Neill officially opened the facility in February 1968.

However, devastating news came in late October 1999 when Mother’s Pride announced it would be closing with the loss of 84 jobs.

Rumours had been rife for some time that closure was imminent as part of a restructuring of the bakery's parent group, British Bakeries Ltd, the ‘Journal’ reported at the time.

The Mother's Pride bakery at the bottom of the Glen Road in late 1999.

This was confirmed by local Managing Director, Alan Stephens, who said: "It is with great reluctance that we are making the decision. Our ties with the North West are very strong and as a result British Bakeries has benefited from having a loyal and dedicated workforce.

"I would like to emphasise that this proposal in no way reflects on their performance but rather the harsh economic reality faced by local bakeries."

In a statement the company said the decision to close the bakery was due to ‘the need for rationalisation’ throughout the industry across the North.

Mr. Stephens explained: "We need: to focus on where we can get the best returns from the business in order to sustain the other 308 jobs in Northern Ireland. This is about gearing up for long term sustainability of the business.”