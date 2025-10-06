26 brilliant photographs from St Joseph’s Boys’ School Year 14 Formal in Derry

A fantastic evening was enjoyed by all as proud teachers and staff joined the boys and their partners at the event in the Waterfoot Hotel.
Here’s a selection of photographs.
Group pictured at Friday night's St. Joseph's Boys School Formal at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Boys School Formal on Friday night. At front from left, Aoife O’Neill, Caodain Morrison and Beth McDaid. Back from left, Michael McGavigan, Dean McCallion and Evan Curran, : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Group pictured at Friday night's St. Joseph's Boys School Formal at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Boys School Formal on Friday night. Front from left, Aiyanah Kirby, Ellie Deane and Seanin Toland. Back from left, Lawrence Doherty and Paul Colhoun. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty