26 brilliant photographs from St Joseph’s Boys’ School Year 14 Formal in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 12:05 BST
The young men from St. Joseph’s and their guests brought glamour and style to the school’s annual Year 14 formal at the weekend.

A fantastic evening was enjoyed by all as proud teachers and staff joined the boys and their partners at the event in the Waterfoot Hotel.

Here’s a selection of photographs.

1. Group pictured at Friday night's St. Joseph's Boys School Formal at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry.

Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Boys School Formal on Friday night. At front from left, Aoife O’Neill, Caodain Morrison and Beth McDaid. Back from left, Michael McGavigan, Dean McCallion and Evan Curran, : .

2. Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Boys School Formal on Friday night. At front from left, Aoife O’Neill, Caodain Morrison and Beth McDaid. Back from left, Michael McGavigan, Dean McCallion and Evan Curran,

3. Group pictured at Friday night's St. Joseph's Boys School Formal at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry.

Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Boys School Formal on Friday night. Front from left, Aiyanah Kirby, Ellie Deane and Seanin Toland. Back from left, Lawrence Doherty and Paul Colhoun. : .

4. Group pictured at the St. Joseph's Boys School Formal on Friday night. Front from left, Aiyanah Kirby, Ellie Deane and Seanin Toland. Back from left, Lawrence Doherty and Paul Colhoun.

