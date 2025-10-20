The event at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel began with a special in-person panel discussion hosted by Ulster University, featuring Professor Paul Moore, Head of the School of Arts and Humanities.

The session explored themes of identity, legacy, and the evolving role of the Irish diaspora in global affairs, setting a thoughtful and engaging tone for the evening’s celebrations.

Since their inception in 2012, the Tip O’Neill Awards have honoured the legacy of Thomas P. ‘Tip’ O’Neill, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and proud descendant of Inishowen.

This year’s four distinguished awardees included: Buncrana-born founding member of the legendary American rock band Three Dog Night, Danny Hutton, recognised for his lifelong contribution to music and his pride in Irish heritage.

The first Irish-born Lord Mayor of the City of London in over 800 years Vincent Keaveny, honoured for his leadership in civic life and his advocacy for diversity and sustainability.

Restaurateurs, community leaders, and cornerstones of the Irish community in Sydney, Australia, Eileen and Seán Donaghey celebrated for their cultural contributions and philanthropic work supporting Irish and Australian charities.

The evening featured formal addresses from Minister Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, and Minister Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Also speaking on the night were Cathaoirleach Colr. Paul Canning, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John G. McLaughlin, and Chair of the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards Committee Mr. Nicholas Crossan.

A closing word of thanks was given by Tom O’Neill, son of Tip O’Neill and proud supporter of these awards.

Guests were treated to video messages from the Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Ms. Chantelle Taylor, and legendary Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell, adding a personal and international dimension to the evening. The evening celebrations concluded with a special performance by Three Dog Night, marking a unique moment of cultural celebration and homecoming.

The Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards continue to serve as a bridge between Donegal and its global family, celebrating those who never forget where they come from — and who continue to give back.

For more information, visit www.donegal.ie/tiponeillawards or contact the Donegal County Council Economic Development Unit.

1 . Eileen and Sean Donaghey with their family at the 2025 Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Awards. Photo Clive Wasson

2 . Guests enjoying the Three Dog Night performance at the 2025 Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Awards. Photo Clive Wasson

3 . Three Dog Night with Tip O'Neill Recipient Danny Hutton performing at the 2025 Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Awards. Photo Clive Wasson

4 . Tip O'Neill Recipient Danny Hutton performing with Three Dog Night at the 2025 Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Awards. Photo: Clive Wasson