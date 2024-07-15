Competitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George SweeneyCompetitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Competitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

26 fun pictures of the Soapbox Derby in Carndonagh

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
There was plenty of fun and entertainment in Carndonagh over the weekend as the town hosted a ‘Live at the Marquee’ festival.

One of the highlights of the event was the Soapbox Derby and the Journal was there to capture all the action.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

Officials prepare the Soap Box Derby course, in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Officials prepare the Soap Box Derby course, in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Officials prepare the Soap Box Derby course, in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Competitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Competitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Competitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice