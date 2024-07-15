One of the highlights of the event was the Soapbox Derby and the Journal was there to capture all the action.
Pictures by George Sweeney.
1. Officials prepare the Soap Box Derby course, in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Competitor takes part in the Soap Box Derby run, held in Carndonagh, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Spectators at the Soap Box Derby run in Carndonagh on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
