News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Una McGee, Roisin Friel, Tracey Porter, Stella Gallagher and Donna Porter supporting Mickey Joe Harte.
Una McGee, Roisin Friel, Tracey Porter, Stella Gallagher and Donna Porter supporting Mickey Joe Harte.
Una McGee, Roisin Friel, Tracey Porter, Stella Gallagher and Donna Porter supporting Mickey Joe Harte.

26 Pictures of Mickey Joe Harte playing in Katy Daly's in March 2003

In March 2003, Lifford mad Mickey Joe Harte was in the peak of his career as he represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago

During this time, Mickey Joe played in many venues both at home and further afield, including Derry favourite Katy Daly’s, in Strabane in a fundraiser for Lifford Hospice.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

1. Pictures of people partying in Katy Dalys in Strabane in March 2003

Mickey Joe Harte playing in Katy Daly's in March 2003.

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales

2. Pictures of people partying in Katy Dalys in Strabane in March 2003

Mickey Joe Harte with a cheque for Lifford Hospice.

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales

3. Pictures of people partying in Katy Dalys in Strabane in March 2003

Mickey Joe Harte with Miss Teen Ireland at his charity gig for Lifford Hospice.

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales

4. Pictures of people partying in Katy Dalys in Strabane in March 2003

Mickey Joe Harte playing in Katy Daly's

Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
IrelandStrabaneDerry