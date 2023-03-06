26 Pictures of Mickey Joe Harte playing in Katy Daly's in March 2003

In March 2003, Lifford mad Mickey Joe Harte was in the peak of his career as he represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Riga.
During this time, Mickey Joe played in many venues both at home and further afield, including Derry favourite Katy Daly’s, in Strabane in a fundraiser for Lifford Hospice.
Do you recognise anyone you know?
Mickey Joe Harte playing in Katy Daly's in March 2003.
Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Mickey Joe Harte with a cheque for Lifford Hospice.
Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Mickey Joe Harte with Miss Teen Ireland at his charity gig for Lifford Hospice.
Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Mickey Joe Harte playing in Katy Daly's
Photo: Derry Journal Archive