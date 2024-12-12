26 wonderful festive photographs from Mayor of Derry & Strabane’s Christmas-themed Tea Dance

The annual dance is one of the most eagerly anticipated in Derry’s social calendar.
Reflecting on the afternoon the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr reflected: “What a delightful afternoon we had. We danced, laughed, and enjoyed some tea paired with delicious traybakes.
"It was a wonderful opportunity to spread joy and happiness during the festive season, and I loved every moment of it. I’m already counting down the days until the next Tea Dance. I hope you all have a lovely Christmas, and I’ll see you all again soon.”
1. Martin McKeown : Derry Mayor's Christmas-themed tea dance on December 11
The Guildhall was the setting as the Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted a festive tea dance. Picture Martin McKeown. 11.12.24 : . Photo: Martin McKeown
