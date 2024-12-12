26 wonderful festive photographs from Mayor of Derry & Strabane’s Christmas-themed Tea Dance

Reflecting on the afternoon the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr reflected: “What a delightful afternoon we had. We danced, laughed, and enjoyed some tea paired with delicious traybakes.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to spread joy and happiness during the festive season, and I loved every moment of it. I’m already counting down the days until the next Tea Dance. I hope you all have a lovely Christmas, and I’ll see you all again soon.”