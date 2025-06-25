27 brilliant photographs from Fun Day for all at Derry’s Hollybush Primary School

Pupils and staff at Hollybush Primary School had a great time at a fabulous end-of-year fun day at the Culmore school.

There was ice cream, bouncy castles, fun and games, smiles all round and fond farewells too as the 'Class of 25' said goodbye before heading on to secondary school after the summer.

As it was ‘Break the Rules Day’ the pupils were allowed to wear their own clothes, bring in their favourite toys and games, and choose were to sit in the classroom.

Here are some photos!

