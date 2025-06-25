27 brilliant photographs from Fun Day for all at Derry’s Hollybush Primary School

By Jim McCafferty
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pupils and staff at Hollybush Primary School had a great time at a fabulous end-of-year fun day at the Culmore school.

There was ice cream, bouncy castles, fun and games, smiles all round and fond farewells too as the 'Class of 25' said goodbye before heading on to secondary school after the summer.

As it was ‘Break the Rules Day’ the pupils were allowed to wear their own clothes, bring in their favourite toys and games, and choose were to sit in the classroom.

Here are some photos!

.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
.placeholder image
.
Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice