27 fabulous photos from Derry Journal / Bet McLean Best of Derry Awards 2023

Derry’s finest, friends and family gathered at the Everglades on Thursday to celebrate our leading lights at the Derry Journal Bet McLean Best of Derry Awards.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, provided an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Patricia Logue was among the special guests in attendance and this year’s charity was the amazing HURT (Have Your Tomorrows) NI.

Well done to all the winners and the other incredible finalists.

Thank you to principal sponsor Bet McLean and category sponsors City of Derry Airport, Calor, Specsavers, Ulster University, Apex Housing Association, Derry City & Strabane District Council, The Kingsbridge Foundation, Allstate Northern Ireland and NW Care.

We hope to see everyone back again next year for the 2024 awards!

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1 . 999 Local Hero Award winners Foyle Search and Rescue, representatives receive the trophy from the Derry Journal’s Andrena O’Prey. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 50 999 Local Hero Award winners Foyle Search and Rescue, representatives receive the trophy from the Derry Journal’s Andrena O’Prey. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 50 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . Hurt NI staff pictured at the Derry Journal Best of Derry BetMcLean Awards. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 64 Hurt NI staff pictured at the Derry Journal Best of Derry BetMcLean Awards. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 64 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . The Lifetime Achievement Award winner was Johnny McDaid, represented here by his mother Pauline, second from left, pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue from category sponsor Derry City & Strabane District Council, Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean, on the right, and Derry Journal senior editor William Allen. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 57 The Lifetime Achievement Award winner was Johnny McDaid, represented here by his mother Pauline, second from left, pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue from category sponsor Derry City & Strabane District Council, Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean, on the right, and Derry Journal senior editor William Allen. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 57 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

4 . Business Person of the Year Award winner Charlene McCrossan, City Walking Tours, receives her trophy from Karina McKinney, Calor Custer Service Advisor, on the right, and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 51 Business Person of the Year Award winner Charlene McCrossan, City Walking Tours, receives her trophy from Karina McKinney, Calor Custer Service Advisor, on the right, and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 51 Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales