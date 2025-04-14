27 great pictures of people having a blast at Derry & Strabane Mayor's 'Our Guildhall'

As well as welcoming young people to the night, on this occasion the Mayor extended her invitation to parents, grandparents, family members and older adults from across the council area.

Extending her thanks to everyone who attended, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “The idea behind extending the event to the important adults in our young people’s lives was to help bridge the gap between the generations.

"Coming together in the iconic Guildhall gave the young people the chance to shine, while our older guests were able to watch with pride as they interacted and enjoyed everything the event had to offer.

“All of the guests enjoyed entertainment and music provided by musician Ritchie Remo, Fabu D aka The Black Paddy, and Q Radio’s Tyree Patton on the decks. Thanks to everyone who came along, it was great to meet you all and I enjoyed having a chat with many of you.”

The Mayor’s final ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ event will take place on Saturday, May 17. To secure your place, you must register now and submit your consent form at – www.derrystrabane.com/mayorshub.

