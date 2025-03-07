284 Donegal children with disabilities left waiting for vital assessments- Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has again spoken out about the failure to provide basic services to children with disabilities in Donegal.

He has revealed that 284 Donegal children with disabilities have been left waiting for their vital assessments that leads on to the range of supports and services that they will need.

He said: “We know that our Donegal children with disabilities have been failed again and again, whether it’s basic assessments and supports, respite care, and placements in the appropriate schools for their needs.

The Sinn Fein TD added: “Government after government have failed to get to grips with this crisis and to ensure that the necessary services with staff and buildings are in place across Donegal.

Deputy MacLochlainn outlined how Donegal ;has the highest number of vacancies in the State for key support positions such as social workers, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, and others.’

"The Forum of parents and public representatives with the HSE that was established in late 2023, to put a focus on this, has been stood down by the HSE, but the huge gaps remain.

Deputy MacLochlainn concluded: Our Donegal parents of children with disabilities should not have to go on local radio or speak to local newspapers to secure what are basic and fundamental rights. They and their children deserve so much better. I repeat my appeals to the government to deliver the resources to the HSE in Donegal and for the HSE to redouble their efforts to urgently turn this around”.