They enjoyed visiting a Winter Wonderland at the iconic Foyle Valley Railway Museum.

They also had the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto and pet some friendly animals in the pop-up petting zoo.

Music, crafts, cookie decorating and refreshments were provided at Destined North West Learning Disability Centre.

The Western Trust sent out ‘a massive thank you to Destined for making this possible and to Newtownstewart McKinney for their kind donation of gifts’.

