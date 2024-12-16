Visitors from the Western Trust's Children’s Disability Service enjoying an amazing Santa experience evening at Destined.placeholder image
29 brilliant photographs of amazing Santa experience at Derry’s Destined

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:16 BST
Children and young people from the Western Trust’s Children’s Disability Service recently enjoyed an amazing Santa experience at Destined.

They enjoyed visiting a Winter Wonderland at the iconic Foyle Valley Railway Museum.

They also had the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto and pet some friendly animals in the pop-up petting zoo.

Music, crafts, cookie decorating and refreshments were provided at Destined North West Learning Disability Centre.

The Western Trust sent out ‘a massive thank you to Destined for making this possible and to Newtownstewart McKinney for their kind donation of gifts’.

