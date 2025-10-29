29 great pictures as Derry Halloween celebrations 2025 get under way

By George Sweeney
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:04 GMT
Pictured are attendees, performers and attractions at Derry’s Hallowe’en festival this week. The festival continues through until Friday. For details on what’s on where see: https://www.derryjournal.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/derry-halloween-2025-set-to-attract-120000-over-four-days-of-fiendish-fun-5375057

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The Mythical Escape at the courthouse on Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The Mythical Escape at the courthouse on Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney

The Mythical Escape at the courthouse on Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Entertainment in the Diamond. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Entertainment in the Diamond. Photo: George Sweeney

Entertainment in the Diamond. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Sliantha the Samhain Serpent on Shipquay Street. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Sliantha the Samhain Serpent on Shipquay Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Sliantha the Samhain Serpent on Shipquay Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The courthouse on Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney

4. The courthouse on Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney

The courthouse on Bishop Street. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice