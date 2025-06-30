30 brilliant photographs from School of Medicine Graduation in the Millennium Forum and Guildhall, Derry

A historic milestone for the University and the city was reached in Derry on Monday as the first cohort from the Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS) celebrated their graduation.

The new doctors were joined by Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, and Professor Carol Curran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences.

The graduation, UU noted, was tribute to the many individuals and partners who helped turn this vision into reality.

Aoife Gallagher, Bridie Fox and Rachel Doran. Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Aoife Gallagher, Bridie Fox and Rachel Doran.

Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine; Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University; and Professor Carol Curran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, alongside Ulster University's first graduating cohort of medical students.

Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine; Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University; and Professor Carol Curran, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, alongside Ulster University's first graduating cohort of medical students.

Ulster University's first graduating cohort of medical students.

Ulster University's first graduating cohort of medical students.

Martin Gallagher, Ben Henderson Courtney and Jacqueline Gallagher Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Martin Gallagher, Ben Henderson Courtney and Jacqueline Gallagher

