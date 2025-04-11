30 brilliant photographs from the archives of Derry’s legendary Celtronic festival

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:06 BST
After 25 remarkable years bringing the best in international dance music to Derry, Celtronic goes out with a bang over the Easter Bank Holiday.

From its base in the north west Celtronic fast garnered a reputation as one of world’s finest electronic dance music festivals, not least due to the enthusiasm of the discerning Derry audience.

As they prepare to draw the curtain on an event that has left an indelible remark, the Celtronic organisers have opened the archives and revealed an incredible trove of images from the past quarter of a century. Thanks for the memories.

1. Celtronic 25th anniversary photo archive (921).jpg

2. Celtronic 25th anniversary photo archive (924).jpg

3. Celtronic 25th anniversary photo archive (923).jpg

4. Celtronic 25th anniversary photo archive (922).jpg

