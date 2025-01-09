30 brilliant photos from 30 years ago of secondary school formals in Derry January 1995

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:23 GMT
Everyone dressed up in their finest, in these January 1995 photos of the school formals across Derry.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

St Columb's College formal from back in 1995.

1. St Columb's College formal : St Columb's College formal

St Columb's College formal from back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
St Columb's College formal from back in 1995.

2. St Columb's College formal : St Columb's College formal

St Columb's College formal from back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
St Columb's College formal from back in 1995.

3. St Columb's College formal : St Columb's College formal

St Columb's College formal from back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
St Columb's College formal from back in 1995.

4. St Columb's College formal : St Columb's College formal

St Columb's College formal from back in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice