30 pictures of Derry's P7 Primary School leavers in June 2003

June 2003 – the month that Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is released to the public, Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’ topped the charts and young primary school P7 pupils across Derry waved goodbye as they prepared for summer holidays and secondary school.
By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

The Derry Journal photographers were on hand to capture the school leavers in schools across Derry.

Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated Primary School.

Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated Primary School. Photo: DJ

Last day at school in the Fountain Primary School in June 2003.

Last day at school in the Fountain Primary School in June 2003. Photo: DJ

All smiles for the last days of school for this group of pupils in Culmore Primary School.

All smiles for the last days of school for this group of pupils in Culmore Primary School. Photo: DJ

School leavers of Bellaghy Primary School in June 2022.

School leavers of Bellaghy Primary School in June 2022. Photo: dj

