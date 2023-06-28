30 pictures of Derry's P7 Primary School leavers in June 2003
June 2003 – the month that Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is released to the public, Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’ topped the charts and young primary school P7 pupils across Derry waved goodbye as they prepared for summer holidays and secondary school.
By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST
The Derry Journal photographers were on hand to capture the school leavers in schools across Derry.
