300 Apprentice Boys and supporters to parade from Waterside to Derry city centre

Around 300 Apprentice Boys and supporters will take part in a parade from the Waterside to Derry city centre on Saturday.

From 11am members of the ABOD Mitchelburne Parent Club will parade from Rossdowney Park, via the Clooney Estate to Bond’s Street, where they will pause for a short speech.

They will then make their way to the Craigavon Bridge via Spencer Road and cross to the city centre arriving at the Memorial Hall in Society Street around noon.

The demonstration will be led by the Pride Of The Orange And Blue Flute Band and the Glendermott Valley Flute Band.

Gary Middleton MLA, marching with the Mitchelburne Parent Club. INLS3318-132KM

According to the club 70 new members are set to be initiated in the Memorial Hall on Saturday.

The club is named in memory of siege hero Colonel John Mitchelburne who served as Governor of Derry in 1690.

Mitchelburne wrote a play based on his experiences entitled Ireland Preserved or, The Siege of London-Derry, A Tragi-Comedy. It appeared in 1705.