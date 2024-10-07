Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Halloween costumes from 1994 : Halloween costumes from 1994
Derry folks dressed up for Halloween night, back in October 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Halloween costumes from 1994 : Halloween costumes from 1994
Derry folks dressed up for Halloween night, back in October 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Halloween costumes from 1994
Derry folks dressed up for Halloween night, back in October 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Halloween costumes from 1994 : Halloween costumes from 1994
Derry folks dressed up for Halloween night, back in October 1994. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.