31 fantastic photos from February 1995 30 years ago in Derry
Here’s a collection of photos from Derry, taken in February 1995.
Published 9th Feb 2025, 18:48 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 09:57 BST
Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Fairview boxing tournament : Fairview boxing tournament
Fairview boxing tournament in the Delacroix back in February 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
