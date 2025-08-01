Eva and Veronica McChrystal pictured during the Clonmany Festival parade fancy dress. (0208A48) : Clonmany Festival, Vintage Show, Agricultural Show and Raft Race in August 2005.placeholder image
34 great pictures from August 2005 of Clonmany Festival and Clonmany Agricultural Show

By Laura Glenn
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
With Clonmany Festival beginning this weekend and Clonmany Agricultural Show next week, we’ve gone into our archive to bring you these pictures from the event 20 years ago.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Pat Canny, owner, pictured with the Best Pen of four ewes at ClonmanyShow. included, are Edward, Liam Henry, James and Asling Canny. (0508A42)

2. Judge Sam Wallace, pcitured with Brendan and Jim Robinson, Kilmacreanan, winners of the pair of ram lamb sponosored by Inishowen Engineering. (0508A46)

3. James McGonigle, Knockameaney, pictured with his Suffol Ewe who was named Reserve Champion at Clonmany Show. (0508A41)

4. spectators wathc the sheep judging take place at Clonmany Show. (0508A02)

