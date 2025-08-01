34 great pictures from August 2005 of Clonmany Festival and Clonmany Agricultural Show

See if you can spot someone you know.
Pat Canny, owner, pictured with the Best Pen of four ewes at ClonmanyShow. included, are Edward, Liam Henry, James and Asling Canny. (0508A42) : Clonmany Festival, Vintage Show, Agricultural Show and Raft Race in August 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
Judge Sam Wallace, pcitured with Brendan and Jim Robinson, Kilmacreanan, winners of the pair of ram lamb sponosored by Inishowen Engineering. (0508A46) : Clonmany Festival, Vintage Show, Agricultural Show and Raft Race in August 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
James McGonigle, Knockameaney, pictured with his Suffol Ewe who was named Reserve Champion at Clonmany Show. (0508A41) : Clonmany Festival, Vintage Show, Agricultural Show and Raft Race in August 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
spectators wathc the sheep judging take place at Clonmany Show. (0508A02) : Clonmany Festival, Vintage Show, Agricultural Show and Raft Race in August 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
