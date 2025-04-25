76 great pictures of Derry parties and celebrations in April 2005

‘Security employee’ who once did security for Bill Clinton appears charged in connection with Easter Monday republican parade offences

News you can trust since 1772

Derry nightlife at its clubs and bars twenty years ago, in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry nightlife at its clubs and bars twenty years ago, in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Derry nightlife at its clubs and bars twenty years ago, in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Derry nightlife at its clubs and bars twenty years ago, in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Here are some 20-year-old photos capturing a night out in Derry back in 2005.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Derry nightlife at its clubs and bars twenty years ago, in April 2005.