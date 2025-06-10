35 great photos of Magee graduates in June 1995 Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
In June 1995, hats flew in the air as students celebrated earning their degrees and graduating from Ulster University Magee in Derry.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Photographs of students, professors, and proud parents during the Magee graduations in June 1995.

1. Magee Graduations : Magee Graduations

Photographs of students, professors, and proud parents during the Magee graduations in June 1995. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

2. Magee Graduations : Magee Graduations

3. Magee Graduations : Magee Graduations

4. Magee Graduations : Magee Graduations

