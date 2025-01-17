..
36 brilliant photographs of Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr’s popular tea dance in the Alley Theatre, Strabane

By Staff Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
The mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr’s, hosted one of her ever popular tea dances in the Alley Theatre in Strabane this week.

Extending her thanks to everyone who attended, she, said: “I was delighted to return to Strabane to host my tea dance, this time in the Alley Theatre. Thanks to everyone who attended.

"It was lovely to see so many familiar faces, and to meet some new friends. I hope you all had a great afternoon on the dancefloor, and I look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

