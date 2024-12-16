36-year-old man charged in creeper burglary probe to appear before Derry Court

A 36 year old man has been charged with burglary, in charge when unfit through drink or drugs, no driving licence, taking a motor vehicle without authority and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is due to appear at Derry’s Magistrates Court on December 17.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It is understood the charges are in relation to a report of a creeper style burglary in the Meehan Terrace area on December 16.

A red Nissan Qashqai was stolen during the incident but later recovered.