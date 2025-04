37 brilliant photos from 30 years ago of the Derry Feis in April 1995

Derry’s Feis Dhoire Cholmcille has showcased Irish dancing since 1922, even before the All Ireland Championships began. . Remarkably, thanks to an agreement by the late Bishop Edward Daly in the early 1970s, the Derry Feis is a rare place where the two main Irish dancing organizations compete side by side.