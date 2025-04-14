..
38 brilliant photographs of Derry, Donegal and Tyrone parties and nights out in April 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 16:54 BST
Quiz night with Tony ‘Conka’ McBride in the old Linenhall Bar, a night at the dogs in Lifford and a staff do and The Carraig Rose competition were among the social occasions captured by the Derry Journal photographers in April 2005.

Take a trip down memory lane with this picture parade from yesteryear.

.

1. Quiz Night Linenhall (4).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

.

2. Derry Journal staff at The Delacroix (4).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

.

3. Derry Journal staff at The Delacroix (8).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

.

4. The Carraig Rose finalists (1).JPG

. Photo: Journal archive

