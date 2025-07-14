38 fantastic photos of people out partying in Derry nightclubs back in July 2005

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:57 BST
Check out these photos from June 2005 of people on a night out across several Derry nightclubs and bars.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005.

1. Out last night : Out last night

Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005.

2. Out last night : Out last night

Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005.

3. Out last night : Out last night

Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005.

4. Out last night : Out last night

Locals having a good time at Derry's nightlife spots back in July 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice