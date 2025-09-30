380 Apprentice Boys and four loyalist bands to parade from Waterside to Derry city centre

At least 380 Apprentice Boys and four loyalist bands are to march from the Waterside to the city centre on Saturday.

Members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry Campsie Parent Club will gather at Iona Terrace from where they will depart at 11am for the Memorial Hall in Society Street.

The parade will make its way via Clooney Terrace and Spencer Road to Craigavon Bridge where they will cross to the cityside and on to the Diamond. The demonstration will take 45 minutes.

Two local bands – Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band and the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band – will be joined by the Carrickfergus-based Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band, according to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission.

The ABOD Campsie club is the only parent club named after one of the 13 apprentices who slammed the gates of Derry on the Jacobite army in December 1688. He was reputedly shot but survived at the beginning of the defence of the city.