Michelle Doherty was crowned Miss Derry during the finals of the competition.
The night was joined by one of TV’s best-known faces, Pamela Ballantine, of UTV, and one of the North West’s top radio personalities, Shaun Doherty, of Highland Radio.
Photos from the Derry Journal Archive
Miss Derry finalists
The finalists of the 1995 Miss Derry competition pictured at the final in Squires Nightclub. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
