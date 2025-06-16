39 brilliant photos of the Miss Derry Finalists in Squires Nightclub back in June 1995

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST
The finalists of the 1995 Miss Derry competition pictured in Squires Nightclub.

Michelle Doherty was crowned Miss Derry during the finals of the competition.

The night was joined by one of TV’s best-known faces, Pamela Ballantine, of UTV, and one of the North West’s top radio personalities, Shaun Doherty, of Highland Radio.

The finalists of the 1995 Miss Derry competition pictured at the final in Squires Nightclub.

