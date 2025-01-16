40 brilliant photos from 30 years ago of Derry and Donegal in January 1995

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:40 BST
Here’s a collection of photos from across Derry and Donegal taken in 1995 of people starting out the New Year.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Archery practise in the complex back in 1995.

Archery classes at the Complex

Archery practise in the complex back in 1995.

Archery practise in the complex back in 1995.

Archery classes at the Complex

Archery practise in the complex back in 1995.

Archery practise in the complex back in 1995.

Archery classes at the Complex

Archery practise in the complex back in 1995.

1995 New Year's babies, today these babies would be 30 years old.

1995 New Year's Babies

1995 New Year's babies, today these babies would be 30 years old.

