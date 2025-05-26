40 great pictures as luxury cars rev in for Mayor's Supercar Saturday in Derry

2 . Organisers Gary McCaul and Stephen McCaul with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Gavin Melly from BUD Club as she hosted Supercar Saturday in Guildhall Square to raise money for the Mayoral Charity Bud Club. The event attracted car enthusiasts and owners from across the region to support aid the local charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.25

