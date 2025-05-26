40 great pictures as luxury cars rev in for Mayor's Supercar Saturday in Derry

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr was joined by local car enthusiasts Gary and Stephen McCaul on Saturday as they showcased dozens of luxury vehicles including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren and Maserati for public viewing.
Popular local entertainer Micky Doherty led this family-friendly event, held to raise money for the Mayoral Charity The Bud Club, with those turning up getting the chance to get up close with one of Ireland's finest collections of supercars.
Photos by Martin McKeown.
1. Leon Irwin (6) from Derry
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has hosted Supercar Saturday in Guildhall Square to raise money for the Mayoral Charity Bud Club. The event attracted car enthusiasts and owners from across the region to support aid the local charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.25
2. Organisers Gary McCaul and Stephen McCaul with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Gavin Melly from BUD Club as she hosted Supercar Saturday in Guildhall Square to raise money for the Mayoral Charity Bud Club. The event attracted car enthusiasts and owners from across the region to support aid the local charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.25
3. Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has hosted Supercar Saturday in Guildhall Square to raise money for the Mayoral Charity Bud Club. The event attracted car enthusiasts and owners from across the region to support aid the local charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.25
4. Kaica Kason Connor Deery from Rosemount Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has hosted Supercar Saturday in Guildhall Square to raise money for the Mayoral Charity Bud Club. The event attracted car enthusiasts and owners from across the region to support aid the local charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 24.05.25
