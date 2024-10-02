40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.
40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.

40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry

By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:19 BST
We’ve gone back into our archives to share these pictures from Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry from 40 years ago, in 1984.

Have a wee look.

40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.

1. 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry : 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry

40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.

2. 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry : 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry

40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.

3. 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry : 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry

40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry.

4. 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry : 40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry

40 years ago: 1984 Quigg's Fruit Store at Springtown in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry