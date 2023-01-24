Part two of a wonderful collection of dogs in Derry and Donegal, owned by Derry Journal readers.
1. Glen
A selection of pictures sent in by Derry Journal readers of their beautiful dogs.
Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures
2. Pluto
A selection of pictures sent in by Derry Journal readers of their beautiful dogs.
Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures
3. Oreo
A selection of pictures sent in by Derry Journal readers of their beautiful dogs.
Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures
4. Finn
A selection of pictures sent in by Derry Journal readers of their beautiful dogs.
Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures