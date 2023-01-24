News you can trust since 1772
Part two in a collection of pictures of the beautiful dogs of Derry and Donegal, sent in by Derry Journal readers.

41 wonderful pictures of the gorgeous dogs of Derry and Donegal

Part two of a wonderful collection of dogs in Derry and Donegal, owned by Derry Journal readers.

By Laura Glenn
51 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:26pm

To see more pictures, see https://www.facebook.com/derryjournal

1. Glen

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

2. Pluto

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

3. Oreo

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

4. Finn

Photo: Derry Journal Readers' Pictures

DerryDonegal